The United States Health System Falls Short

This is an account of the just released study by the Commonwealth Fund — click here for the meticulous methodology of this study. What its says validates everything I have been writing about in SR, Explore, HuffPo. We don’t have a healthcare system, we have an illness profit system. This entire debate is not about health as the first priority it is about how stakeholders can secure and expand their profits. How can you possible talk about pushing 22 or more million people out of the system, and describe it as healthcare?
We know what works, single payer is the norm, we are the outlier. Why? Because American society has profit as its only social priority. Every other developed nation to varying degrees recognizes that wellbeing is important
An assessment of the presidential election and how to face the new empire