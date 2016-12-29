The United States of Climate Change Denial

I don’t think it has really dawned on low information Americans, about half the population, how really bad the situation looks for rational climate remediation policy in the incoming administration. It is my belief that this is the most dangerous challenge facing humanity, and this incoming policy reality should alarm anyone, particularly the young.  Here is a good summation of who will be in power, and what their views are.

Donald Trump has promised to unleash an energy revolution by extracting billions of dollars in untapped fossil fuels and gutting incentives to invest in renewable energy. With the nominations of Rex Tillerson, Scott Pruitt, Ryan Zinke, and Rick Perry to his Cabinet, the President-elect is poised to do more damage to America’s environmental legacy—and future—than any other leader in recent memory.

Despite Trump’s untraditional approach to choosing Cabinet officials, nothing about their nomination is accidental. Each of them offers a range of qualifications and connections that, together, form a unified front against climate progress, human health, and energy security.

Rex Tillerson, Secretary of State

With Trump's earlier nomination of Pruitt, a fossil fuel-friendly politician, Trump decided to quit with the subtlety and nominated a literal oil magnate, ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson, to serve as Secretary of State. While much of the early opposition to Tillerson's nomination …

