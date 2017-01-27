The ugly implications of the Professor Watchlist website in the age of Trump

Author:     History News Network
Source:     The Raw Story
Publication Date:     26 Jan 2017 at 00:35 ET
Link: http://www.rawstory.com/2017/01/the-ugly-implications-of-the-professor-watchlist-website-in-the-age-of-trump/"

And here we see the tentacles of the new American Fascism reaching into the pedagogy of the universities. This should seriously alarm you. Because when education is nothing more than propaganda progress stops, and a society rots from the inside. You’d think the lesson of North Korea would make that point clear.

According to Turning Point USA, I am one of two hundred professors, “who discriminate against conservative students and advance leftist propaganda in the classroom.” Consequently, by way of its dubious Professor Watchlist, TPUSA contends that its purpose is to inform alumni, parents, and students of, “specific incidents and names of professors that advance a radical agenda in lecture halls.”

But TPUSA’s insidious real aim is to intimidate and single out educators. This complements President-elect Donald Trump’s rising number of like registries for their faith, in the case of Muslims, journalists, and employees within the State Department and Department of Energy who advocate, respectively, for the rights of women and the LGBT community as well as the health of our planet.

The creation of lists that target intellectuals and educators echoes loudly in history. One reverberation is described by historian Karl Dietrich Bracher in his classic work The German Dictatorship:

2 Comments
Link to Full Article:  The ugly implications of the Professor Watchlist website in the age of Trump

Comments

  1. John Gabriel Otvos
    Friday, January 27, 2017 at 4:33 am

    G’mornin’ Stephan,
    There has been conjecture in some circles, that shortly after JFK gave a public speech of not being in favour of secret societies, Jackie became a widow. I believe that the American corporations who pushed for the original FTA (US + Canada) which then morphed into NAFTA (+ Mexico) and then the failed FTAA, will not tolerate anyone **messing with their profits**. It was corporate lawyers acting on behalf of their oligarch bosses that came up with the TPP, which as we now know is dead in the water like the FTAA back in 2001. Yesterday, CBC News here in Canada, ran a report that said Mr. Trump was going to slap a 20% tariff on Mexican imports to the USA. This would quite obviously give a great boon as a handout to Chinese imports and other countries. Mr. Trump’s policy of “America First” is not new. It has been the way the US government, again on behalf of its oligarch bosses, has always acted economically. Does the man want Melania to be a widow this quickly?
    John

    Reply
  2. Steven K Hovland
    Friday, January 27, 2017 at 5:52 am

    This is no worse than the list of fake new sites created by some obscure assistant professor and heavily promoted by the big media.

    In the age of political correctness education has largely become a process of indoctrination.

    They talk about academic freedom but they practice oppression of dissenting views.

    Reply

Leave a Comment (All comments are currently moderated)

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

WhidbyTV-video-splash

Talking Social Change

Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Support Schwartzreport:

Subscribe

Join our mailing list and have Schwartzreport delivered once a day to your mailbox. If you would also like to receive to our periodic newsletter announcing Stephan's upcoming workshops and events, check the Announcements and Events box
* = required field
Subscribe me to the following list(s)



powered by MailChimp!
Conferences & Workshops
Final Transition Conference Logo O2I Sept 2015 Conference
Follow me on Academia.edu
diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Copyright © 2017 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com