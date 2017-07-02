U.S. rejects travel visa for Afghan teenage girl robotics team

Author:     Adrienne Mahsa Varkiani
Source:     Think Progress
Publication Date:     1 July 2017
 Link: https://thinkprogress.org/afghan-girls-rejected-visa-robotics-competition-5aeaf80baba6"

Here is what the Trump immigration policies look like at the human level, where people actually live. I think this is disgusting and it will have consequences. So shabby.

Afghani girl science students who were denied access to the U.S.
Credit: First Global

The United States denied travel visas for six teenage girls from Afghanistan looking to attend an international robotics competition in Washington, D.C this month.

The all-girl team from Herat, a city in western Afghanistan, applied for a one-week travel visa to attend the FIRST Global Challenge in mid-July. To interview for their visas, they had to travel about 500 miles to the U.S. embassy in Kabul. They made that trek a second time after their first application was rejected, but they were rejected yet again.

Roya Mahboob, who founded the Citadel software company in Afghanistan and organized the team of girls, told Forbes that when the team heard their visa applications were rejected again, they cried all day.

“It’s a very important message for our people,” she said. “Robotics is very, very new in Afghanistan.”

The …

