U.S. Ranks 23rd Out of 30 Developed Countries for Inequality

Author:     Gillian B. White
Source:     The Atlantic
Publication Date:     Jan 16, 2017
Link: https://www.theatlantic.com/business/archive/2017/01/wef-davos-inequality/513185/"

We are sorely out of whack as a society. The social outcome data just couldn’t be clearer about this, and this inequity is one of the major forces that produced Trump. In my view, we are going to decide in the next four years whether we are going to be a Neo-feudal society whose priorities are profit for the few, or a wellbeing oriented society.That will determine the fate of the United States.

 

 

 

Credit: Carlo Allegri / Reuters

The United States is one of the richest countries in the world. It is also one of the most unequal. As a report released today shows, the U.S. ranks 23 out of 30 developed nations in a measure known as the “inclusive development index,” which factors in data on income, health, poverty, and sustainability. (emphasis added)

The index comes from the World Economic Forum, whose annual summit is taking place in Davos this week. It is a rather comprehensive measure of inequality, and the fact that the U.S. ranks so poorly is a sign of the country’s dramatic wealth concentration.Of all the factors in the index, the U.S. performed worst in what the WEF calls the inclusion category, which measures the distribution of income and wealth, and the level of poverty. Additionally, the country received particularly low marks in the areas of social protection—defined

No Comments
Link to Full Article:  U.S. Ranks 23rd Out of 30 Developed Countries for Inequality

Leave a Comment (All comments are currently moderated)

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

WhidbyTV-video-splash

Talking Social Change

Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Support Schwartzreport:

Subscribe

Join our mailing list and have Schwartzreport delivered once a day to your mailbox. If you would also like to receive to our periodic newsletter announcing Stephan's upcoming workshops and events, check the Announcements and Events box
* = required field
Subscribe me to the following list(s)



powered by MailChimp!
Conferences & Workshops
Final Transition Conference Logo O2I Sept 2015 Conference
Follow me on Academia.edu
diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Copyright © 2017 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com