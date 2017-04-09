As U.S. Jobs Flee the Country, One of Trump’s Biggest Campaign Promises Is Already Going Down in Flames

The March jobs report was a disappointing 98,000. But that is really just the beginning. Trump and the Republicans are creating a workplace stacked against workers, and not really supportive of job creation. And then thers is the robotization of many jobs. The people who voted for Trump just have no idea what is coming.

Again and again on the campaign trail, Donald Trump made promises he couldn’t keep, playing on the ignorance of his base and revealing his own glaring misunderstanding of policy. The GOP candidate repeatedly vowed to strongarm companies into keeping jobs at home instead of sending them to Mexico, renegotiate NAFTA and impose stiff import taxes on foreign goods. It was a message that appealed widely to Trump supporters, blending the illusion of economic hope with the rubric of “America First” nationalism.

Problem is, nothing about Trump’s vision has anything to do with reality, and U.S. jobs continue to be sent across the border. As Bloomberg reports:

Illinois Tool Works Inc. will close an auto-parts plant in Mazon, Illinois, this month and head to Ciudad Juarez. Triumph Group Inc. is reducing the Spokane, Washington, workforce that makes fiber-composite parts for Boeing Co. aircraft and moving production to Zacatecas and Baja California.

Link to Full Article:  As U.S. Jobs Flee the Country, One of Trump's Biggest Campaign Promises Is Already Going Down in Flames

  1. skhovland
    Sunday, April 9, 2017 at 6:33 am

    All of this started with NAFTA, signed by a Democratic President. Obama was once asked if he could do anything about jobs leaving the country and he said no.

    The American economy is now imploding at an increasing rate. Several large retail companies are on the verge of bankruptcy so one wonders where they intend to sell the products that they are making at lower costs in other countries.

