U.S. Health Care System Is Condemning Thousands of Americans to an Early Death

Author:     Paul Buchheit
Source:     Alternet
Publication Date:     April 4, 2017
 Link: http://www.alternet.org/economy/most-americans-are-getting-poorer

The American illness profit system is a failure by every measure except its profitability. But unlike a restaurant chain or a department store, it routinely kills people, and the number of deaths in growing. The entire argument over Obamacare and Trumpcare is not about which produces great social wellbeing, but how profit can be preserved. Every other developed nation in the world has figured out that indiviodual wellbeing leads to social wellbeing, but from a profit point of view poor wellbeing is desirable and a big money maker.  It is one of America’s greatest shames.

In his report, “This is how American health care kills people,” Ryan Cooper tells the story of 29-year-old Matthew Stewart, who required emergency surgery for hepatitis-induced liver damage, but learned that only about $10,000 of his $74,000 bill was covered by his “gold plan” insurance policy, partly because of out-of-network rules even in emergencies.

When his insurance provider decided to quit the insurance exchange, Stewart was left without a liver specialist, and he couldn’t obtain Medicaid because his state of Texas had refused the option to carry it. His alternative—declaring bankruptcy and leaving the state—would be delayed by a lengthy legal process exacerbated by the physical and mental stress of his illness. But the hospitals kept sending their bills.

Evidence for the Financial Collapse of the Great Majority of Americans 

The poorest 90% of Americans lost nearly $2 trillion in wealth in 2015-’16, an average of $8,500 per adult. …

