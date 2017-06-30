U.S. to expand laptop ban to all flights that flunk safeguards

Author:     STEPHANIE BEASLEY
Source:     Politico
Publication Date:     06/28/2017 04:29 PM EDT
 Link: http://www.politico.com/story/2017/06/28/trump-laptop-ban-airlines-worldwide-240056"

Air travel is an increasingly unpleasant activity, unless you can afford First Class, and belong to the club room your airline maintains or, of course, have private jet or belong to a private jet club. And now it is about to get  even more complicated and unpleasant. Here’s the story.

Credit: A traveler walks past a TSA Pre-check application center at Terminal C of the LaGuardia Airport in this Jan. 27, 2014,
Credit. John Moore

The Trump administration said Wednesday it will ban large electronics on flights to the United States altogether — on board, and in checked bags — unless airlines comply with new directives to ramp up passenger and baggage screening.

The mandate, announced by Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, would affect 280 last-point-of-departure airports and as many as 2,000 daily international flights to the United States and potentially throw a huge wrench into business travelers’ plans.

The restrictions DHS discussed Wednesday would go further than a March order banning passengers from carrying any device larger than a smartphone on U.S.-bound flights from 10 airports, mostly in the Middle East — both in the scope of where they could apply and in expanding the ban to checked bags. …

