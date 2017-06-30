U.S. to expand laptop ban to all flights that flunk safeguards

The Trump administration said Wednesday it will ban large electronics on flights to the United States altogether — on board, and in checked bags — unless airlines comply with new directives to ramp up passenger and baggage screening.
The mandate, announced by Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, would affect 280 last-point-of-departure airports and as many as 2,000 daily international flights to the United States and potentially throw a huge wrench into business travelers’ plans.
The restrictions DHS discussed Wednesday would go further than a March order banning passengers from carrying any device larger than a smartphone on U.S.-bound flights from 10 airports, mostly in the Middle East — both in the scope of where they could apply and in expanding the ban to checked bags. …