U.S. Crop Harvests Could Suffer with Climate Change

Author:     Kavya Balaraman
Source:     Scientific American/Climatewire
Publication Date:     January 20, 2017
 Link: https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/u-s-crop-harvests-could-suffer-with-climate-change/?WT.mc_id=SA_DD_20170120"

I keep writing and saying in my talks that water is destiny and I can tell from the questions I get that to most people this means, and this is correct, too much water or too little water. But that reality has many consequences and one of them is the growth of food stuffs.

As we enter the era of an administration that doesn’t believe climate change is real, these kinds of considerations don’t even register. But they are definitely going to register on your pocketbook in the not so distant future.

Credit: Ian Sane Flickr

Shifting climate patterns in North America could hit U.S. crop production hard, possibly even halving the production of corn by the end of the century, a new study finds.

Scientists believe that the spike in average temperatures that is widely predicted by climate models for North America could hurt its agriculture sector. As the number of days that are hotter than 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit) increases, they now predict, estimated future harvests of wheat, soybeans and corn could drop by 22 to 49 percent, depending on the variety of the crop.

“Projections tell us that in the U.S., these crops will suffer from hotter days. Since these days will get more frequent with climate change, there will be harvest losses,” said Bernhard Schauberger, lead author of the study, released by the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research.

Schauberger and a team of scientists came …

1 Comment
Link to Full Article:  U.S. Crop Harvests Could Suffer with Climate Change

Comments

  1. Steven K Hovland
    Tuesday, January 24, 2017 at 7:41 am

    The extreme weather we are having right now is probably damaging crops.

    The hottest year in 137 years is the hottest year since the end of the Maunder Minimum.

    Reply

Leave a Comment (All comments are currently moderated)

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

WhidbyTV-video-splash

Talking Social Change

Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Support Schwartzreport:

Subscribe

Join our mailing list and have Schwartzreport delivered once a day to your mailbox. If you would also like to receive to our periodic newsletter announcing Stephan's upcoming workshops and events, check the Announcements and Events box
* = required field
Subscribe me to the following list(s)



powered by MailChimp!
Conferences & Workshops
Final Transition Conference Logo O2I Sept 2015 Conference
Follow me on Academia.edu
diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Copyright © 2017 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com