U.S. Coast Guard chief warns of Russian ‘checkmate’ in Arctic

Author:     Robbie Gramer
Source:     The Bulletin 225/The Washington Post
Publication Date:     May 4, 2017 at 11:45 AM
 Link: http://www.norwichbulletin.com/news/20170504/us-coast-guard-chief-warns-of-russian-checkmate-in-arctic"

In ranking military expenditures the United States spends more than the next seven nations combined. Combined. But as I look at it I see increasing incompetence and waste. It takes two forms. First, equipment expenditures.  The F-35, the Zumwalt gun, the new helo. Second, a failure to plan correctly for the geopolitical future. Here’s an example of the latter.

The nuclear powered Russian Icebreaker Yamal

The commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard issued a stark warning on Wednesday that Russia was leagues ahead of Washington in the Arctic. And while the warming Arctic opens up, the United States could be caught flat-footed while other geopolitical rivals swiftly step in.

Paul Zukunft, commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard, warned Russia was building up a huge military and industrial presence in the region while the United States dawdled. Russia is showing “I’m here first, and everyone else, you’re going to be playing catch-up for a generation to catch up to me first,” said Zukunft in remarks before the Center for Strategic and International Studies. “They’ve made a strategic statement,” he said.

Take icebreakers, specialized ships that can punch through thick Arctic ice and ensure access to sea lanes for both commercial and military ships. Russia has 40, while the United States …

1 Comment
Comments

  1. John Alexander
    Saturday, May 6, 2017 at 9:09 am

    To say the military is not concerned about climate change in general, or the Arctic in particular is just wrong. The planning and research on the topic leads all other agencies. Even Mattis will stay with it. This has been a major concern for DoD agencies for more than a decade.

    Reply

