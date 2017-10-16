Why the U.S. is so bad at predicting hurricanes

Our nation’s weather forecasting was so bad in 2005 that the National Hurricane Center didn’t predict Katrina’s direct hit on New Orleans until three days out.
More than a decade and millions of taxpayer dollars later, weather predictions have improved. Somewhat.
We could be facing the most active period of major storms on record, with the most Atlantic hurricanes to occur in a row since 1893, but our nation’s forecasters are consistently behind European, British and sometimes Canadian forecasters — which is probably why they missed Hurricane Irma by 194 nautical miles, as I’ve written about before for DCReport. Even the U.S. Air Force uses British weather-modeling software.
“We need to do better,” said Cliff Mass, a professor of atmospheric sciences at the University of Washington.
During Hurricane Irma, American forecasters missed the path the hurricane would takeby an