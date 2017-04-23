U.K. Just Went Without Coal Power for the First Time Since 1880s

Author:     Anna Hirtenstein and Andrew Reierson
Source:     Bloomberg
Publication Date:     April 21, 2017, 4:09 PM PDT
 Link: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2017-04-21/u-k-heads-for-first-coal-free-day-since-industrial-revolution"

While the Trump administration seeks to rejuvenate the dying coal industry, the rest of the world is moving in the opposite direction. Here’s the latest from the U.K.. I see it has good news, particularly given the report I published yesterday about CO2.

The U.K. had its first full day without burning coal to make electricity since the Industrial Revolution more than a century ago, according to grid operator National Grid Plc. (emphasis added)

“Friday 21st April 2017 was the first 24-hour period since the 1880s where Great Britain went without coal-fired power stations,” the National Grid control room said in a Twitter post confirming the achievement announced earlier.

The country is getting half of its electricity from gas power plants, 30 percent from renewables and interconnectors and the remainder from nuclear plants, according to Duncan Burt, head of operate the system at National Grid.

The U.K. was an early adopter of renewable energy and has more offshore wind turbines installed than any other country, as well as fields of solar panels with as much capacity at seven nuclear reactors. The government aims to switch off all coal plants by 2025.

“It’s really …

