Two Bay Area counties sue 37 fossil fuel companies over sea-rise

Author:     Richard Halstead
Source:     The Mercury News (Bay Area, California)
Publication Date:     July 18, 2017 at 4:02 pm
 Link: http://www.mercurynews.com/2017/07/17/two-bay-area-counties-file-complaint-against-oil-companies-over-sea-rise/"

As climate change wreaks greater and greater destruction on the country we are going to see all kinds of actions legal and otherwise to establish who is guilty. Here is one of the first attempts, and may it succeed. It would make a lovely precedent to what I think is going to be a growing trend.

The complaint alleges that oil companies since the 1970s concealed the harm of fossil fuels to the atmosphere and fought regulation.
Credit: Rich Pedroncelli/AP

Two Bay Area counties sued 37 oil, gas and coal companies Monday asserting the companies knew their fossil fuel products would cause sea level rise and coastal flooding but failed to reduce their greenhouse gas pollution.

The lawsuit was part of a coordinated litigation attack by Marin, San Mateo County and the city of Imperial Beach.

The lawsuit, filed in Marin County Superior Court, alleges that “major corporate members of the fossil fuel industry, have known for nearly a half century that unrestricted production and use of their fossil fuel products create greenhouse gas pollution that warms the planet and changes our climate.”

The suit goes on to say that even though the fossil fuel companies knew there was a narrow window to take action before …

No Comments
Link to Full Article:  Two Bay Area counties sue 37 fossil fuel companies over sea-rise

Leave a Comment (All comments are currently moderated)

Stephan’s Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change

21st Century Radio Interview with Stephan

An assessment of the presidential election and how to face the new empire

WhidbyTV-video-splash

Talking Social Change

Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Support Schwartzreport:

Subscribe

Join our mailing list and have Schwartzreport delivered once a day to your mailbox. If you would also like to receive to our periodic newsletter announcing Stephan's upcoming workshops and events, check the Announcements and Events box
* = required field
Subscribe me to the following list(s)



powered by MailChimp!
Conferences & Workshops
Final Transition Conference Logo O2I Sept 2015 Conference
Follow me on Academia.edu
diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Copyright © 2017 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com