Trump's uninhabitable world: The EPA starts to remove Obama-era information from its site

Author:     Brian Kahn
Source:     Salon
Publication Date:     Sunday, Feb 5, 2017 02:59 AM PST
 http://www.salon.com/2017/02/05/trumps-uninhabitable-world-the-epa-has-started-to-remove-obama-era-information-from-its-site_partner/

The first thing authoritarian governments do is  limit citizens’ access to accurate information about what the government is or isn’t doing; and Donald Trump is nothing if not a stereotypical authoritarian. I must say that the stories that government scientists were downloading their databases and shipping them out of the country so Trump could not destroy them, which seemed to some excessive at the time, have been proven to be acts of appropriate caution.

I hope the people who voted for this man are now ashamed of themselves, but I doubt that that is true.

The Environmental Protection Agency’s website has begun to transform under the Trump administration.

 A group of researchers have found what are likely the first steps in a major overhaul of a site that’s been closely watched since President Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20. Federal climate plans created under former President Barack Obama, tribal assistance programs and references to international cooperation have been stricken from the site.

A mention of carbon pollution as a cause of climate change has also been removed and adaptation has been emphasized, indicating an attempt to separate the cause of climate change from the response. Some of the changes — like removing mentions to programs and task forces that have run their course as well as broken links — are housekeeping, according to an agency statement.

There have been extensive revisions made to the EPA's climate collaboration page, including removing language about carbon pollution.

There have been extensive revisions made to the EPA’s climate collaboration page, including removing language about carbon pollution. EDGI

Putting …

