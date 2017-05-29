Trump’s Trip Was a Catastrophe for U.S.-Europe Relations

Author:     David Frum
Source:     The Atlantic
Publication Date:     May 28, 2017
Link: https://www.theatlantic.com/international/archive/2017/05/trump-nato-germany/528429/"

We have gone through a major change as a country, with most Americans having no idea that it has happened or what Donald Trump and his band of zombies have done to damage the social order that has kept peace and propsperity  in Europe and America for almost 7 decades . Here is a good assessment of what happened.

Angela Merkel and Donald Trump

Seven years after the end of the Second World War, on the 10th of March 1952, the governments of the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and the newly established Federal Republic of Germany received an astounding note from the Soviet Union.

The Soviet Union offered to withdraw the troops that then occupied eastern Germany and to end its rule over the occupied zone. Germany would be reunited under a constitution that allowed the country freedom to choose its own social system. Germany would even be allowed to rebuild its military, and all Germans except those convicted of war crimes would regain their political rights. In return, the Allied troops in western Germany would also be withdrawn—and reunited Germany would be forbidden to join the new NATO alliance.

Historians have long debated whether the note represented a genuine offer or a cynical ploy. (Current consensus: …

Link to Full Article:  Trump’s Trip Was a Catastrophe for U.S.-Europe Relations

  1. Rev. Dean
    Monday, May 29, 2017 at 12:59 pm

    When I spent 3 years in Germany during my military tour, the people there seemed very congenial and pleasant; they were kinder to me, in general, than most people in America are to this day. I really enjoyed Germany, especially the beauty of their castles and wilderness, not just the wonderful way the people treated each other and me.

