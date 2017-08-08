Trump’s Trade Pullout Roils Rural America — After the U.S. pullout of the Trans-Pacific Partnership, other nations launch 27 separate negotiations to undercut U.S. exporters

Author:     ADAM BEHSUDI
Source:     Politico
Publication Date:     August 07, 2017
 Link: http://www.politico.com/magazine/story/2017/08/07/trump-tpp-deal-withdrawal-trade-effects-215459"

Remember the TTP, the Trans-Pacific Partnership, that international trade agreement Trump dumped as soon as he became president promising life would be better for his devoted followers. Not. Like all his decisions as president exiting the TPP is already and will become ever more a disaster for the U.S. As you read this, bear in mind the Chinese One Road-One Belt trade strategy that is going to transform trade in Asia, and as far away as Europe, making China the world leader in trade. All of this is just another aspect of the diminishment of America, with the greatest impact affecting those rural Whites who voted for Trump.

To be fair I have to say that Bernie Sanders was also against TPP, and he was also wrong.

EAGLE GROVE, IOWA — On a cloud-swept landscape dotted with grain elevators, a meat producer called Prestage Farms is building a 700,000-square-foot processing plant. The gleaming new factory is both the great hope of Wright County, which voted by a 2-1 margin for Donald Trump, and the victim of one of Trump’s first policy moves, his decision to pull out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership.

For much of industrial America, the TPP was a suspect deal, the successor to the North American Free Trade Agreement, which some argue led to a massive offshoring of U.S. jobs to Mexico. But for the already struggling agricultural sector, the sprawling 12-nation TPP, covering 40 percent of the world’s economy, was a lifeline. It was a chance to erase punishing tariffs that restricted the United States — the onetime “breadbasket of the world” — from selling its meats, grains and dairy products to massive importers …

  1. Rev. Dean
    Tuesday, August 8, 2017 at 8:28 am

    If America would become more of a NON-GMO producing country, we could then get a better market share of exports. The EU is way ahead of us on this issue; some of them even banning GMO products, and if we did the same, we could establish a better export market. Soybeans and corn are the major culprits in the GMO producing trend and they are the wrong way to proceed. If we want progress, we must ban GMOs, then try to negotiate trade deals that match peoples needs for better quality food. My wife and I are vegetarians and I see no need for meat in anyone’s diet. We could save the planet by giving up all the meat eating, and eliminate the obesity problem here and abroad. When I met my wife I weighed 240 pounds. Since I became a vegetarian, I have lost a lot of weight and now weigh 140 pounds, and that has saved the country a lot of water because the amount of water it takes to produce beef and hogs is tremendous, and good clean water is becoming more scarce every day. We need to rethink our eating habits if we are going to save our planet.

