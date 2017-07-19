Trump’s tax proposal would push US below Greece on inequality index

Author:     Amanda Holpuch
Source:     The Guardian (U.K.)/Ford Foundation
Publication Date:     Sunday 16 July 2017 19.01 EDT
 Link: https://www.theguardian.com/inequality/2017/jul/17/trump-united-states-tax-reform-plan-greece-commitment-to-reducing-inequality-cri-index"

The United States has become a kleptocracy, corrupt to a level that would put a banana republic to shame. I really would like to feel sorry for the poor slumps who voted for Republicans and Trump, but the truth is when you are this willfully ignorant you invite exploitation, and have nothing to whine about.

The proposed budget would slash social service spending, and could leave millions of Americans without health insurance.
Credit: Justin Sullivan

NEW YORK — Donald Trump’s tax reform plans would, if enacted, increase the gap between rich and poor Americans and see the US slip below Greece on a new global index of inequality. (emphasis added)

According to the Commitment to Reducing Inequality (CRI) index, developed by researchers at Oxfam and Development Finance International, the US already distinguishes itself among wealthy countries by doing “very badly” at addressing inequality.

But it would fall a further six places from its ranking of 23rd overall if Trump’s tax reform effort is successful, with the US’s specific rating on tax policies plummeting 33 places from 26th to 59th – just below Peru, Chile and Sri Lanka.

“When you already have countries like Portugal and Slovenia ranking higher than the United States on the …

