Trump’s Spiritual Advisor: Christians ‘Were Sent Here To Take Over’

Author:     MICHAEL STONE
Source:     Patheos
Publication Date:     AUGUST 21, 2017
 Link: http://www.patheos.com/blogs/progressivesecularhumanist/2017/08/trumps-spiritual-advisor-christians-sent-take/#osOmSoCQOJmQgurq.99"

This is the Christofascist vision, and they have made themselves essential to the deranged man in the White House. This is his base the media go on and on about but never really grapple with directly.

Paula White, Trump’s Spiritual Advisor: Christians ‘Were Sent Here To Take Over’ Credit: a Screen Grab

Pastor Paula White, Trump’s spiritual advisor, claims Christians will take over the U.S., and that any opposition to Trump is opposition to God.

White, one of President Trump’s key spiritual advisors, recently appeared on pastor Jim Bakker’s television program, where she declared that Christians will take over the U.S., and that any opposition to Trump is opposition to God.

White said:

… whether people like him or not, he’s been raised up by God because God says that He raises up and places all people in places of authority. It is God that raises up a king, it is God that sets one down and so when you fight against the plan of God, you’re fighting against the hand of God.

White continued her pro-Trump diatribe, with much encouragement from the collection …

Link to Full Article:  Trump’s Spiritual Advisor: Christians ‘Were Sent Here To Take Over’

