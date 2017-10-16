Trump’s pick to run White House environmental office says more CO2 is good for humanity

Author:     MARK HAND
Source:     Think Progress
Publication Date:     OCT 13, 2017, 12:01 PM
 Link: https://thinkprogress.org/trump-nominates-ceq-head-e02da9396d1a/"

Kathleen Hartness White, like Trump’s appointment of Scott Pruitt and Rick Perry assures that the United States will fall to the second tier of developed countries in terms of moving into the new noncarbon era.

More importantly, as a result of these decisions your life, and the life of your children, and their children will be degraded because when the time came to stand up and be counted on climate change America, thanks to Donald Trump, sat down in a stupor of ignorance and fantasy. Think I am exaggerating? Read this report.

Kathleen Hartnett White
Credit: Texas Public Policy Foundation

President Donald Trump nominated Kathleen Hartnett White, a fringe player in the climate debate who promotes the idea that increased carbon dioxide in the atmosphere is good for humanity, to lead the White House Council on Environmental Quality on Thursday.

Hartnett White, a senior fellow and director of the Armstrong Center for Energy and the Environment at the fossil-fuel funded Texas Public Policy Foundation (TPPF), has questioned the scientific consensus that human activities are the major driver of catastrophic climate change. She has described efforts to combat climate change as primarily an attack on the fossil fuel industry.

Hartnett White’s hard-line position that carbon dioxide emissions can be goodrepresents an extreme stance, even among Republicans who refuse to concede the role of humans in climate change. The best science indicates not only that human-caused greenhouse gas emissions are responsible for global …

Link to Full Article:  Trump’s pick to run White House environmental office says more CO2 is good for humanity

