Trump’s new executive order will threaten an industry that employs over 7 million people

A trade group representing the outdoor industry’s manufacturers, suppliers, and sales representatives released a report Tuesday that found the industry generates $887 billion in consumer spending each year.
“This report makes clear that the outdoor recreation economy is not only thriving, but a powerful economic force that embodies the American spirit,” Amy Roberts, executive director of The Outdoor Industry Association (OIA), said in a statement.
She credited the country’s vast store of protected public lands as a critical piece of the industry’s success. “Public lands and waters are the foundation of this powerful economic force. By investing in and protecting America’s public lands and waters, we invest in our future and the continued well-being of America,” Roberts said.
But the group’s report came just a day before Donald Trump’s expected executive order to review lands that have been …