How Trump’s immigration ban threatens health care, in 3 charts

Author:     Julia Belluz and Sarah Frostenson
Source:     VOX
Publication Date:     Feb 2, 2017, 9:21am EST
Link: http://www.vox.com/2017/2/1/14470746/trumps-immigration-ban-healthcare-doctors"

When you think in bumper stickers like the Trump team, you miss important nuances. Here is but one example involving health care. I wonder if the Trump voters even thought about things like this. Probably not.

Oh, I almost forgot to mention. People who have immigrant physicians have better health outcomes than those with native born doctors. Why? The best assessment I have read is that immigrant doctors are the cream of a country’s medical establishment, and they have the psychological strength to leave the comfort of the society in which they grew up to immigrate to one they don’t know in the U.S..

Over the past few days, our inboxes have been flooded with letters from doctors and medical researchers whose lives have been shaken up by President Donald Trump’s executive order, which, among other things, restricts immigrants and visa holders from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the US.

We’ve heard from foreign-born health care workers who are trapped inside the United States, and from those who can’t enter, despite having jobs, research positions, and US visas or green cards. It’s gut-wrenching.

But the chaos unleashed by the executive order also reveals a little-appreciated fact about our health care system: We’re heavily reliant on foreigners. They’re our doctors, nurses, and home care aides, and they often work in the remote places where American-born doctors don’t want to go.

In many ways, the health system is already stretched too thin, with scarcely enough people spread evenly across the country to

  1. John Gabriel Otvos
    Friday, February 3, 2017 at 5:14 am

    I had a chuckle this morning reading that 30% of doctors & surgeons are immigrants in the US. Years ago, when my sister an RN from Ontario went to Saudi Arabia as a headhunter, she told stories of all the docs and nurses pulled from their homelands to come to ON to reap high rewards. Those countries use ordinary folks tax $$, to build the infrastructure, that builds the universities, that trains these peeps. Then some person comes along and says you can get paid more by moving. That’s legalized theft. Yeah, yeah, i know, it’s nothing personal, it’s just business. Still sucks by any other name and no, it don’t smell like a rose!

  2. shovland
    Friday, February 3, 2017 at 8:28 am

    Everyone knows that native-born Americans are too stupid to do anything, so we have to import intelligence.

