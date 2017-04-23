Trump’s EPA is reconsidering a rule that limits mercury from power plants

Author:     Samantha Page
Source:     Think Progress
Publication Date:     19 April 2017
 Link: https://thinkprogress.org/mats-delay-pruitt-trump-5c9ad958b44f"

The news is dominated by the miasma of lies, and grotesqueries of Donald Trump, a man I believe to be mentally ill; ignorant but conniving, and obsessed with power. You may have read that a group of psychiatrists at a conference at Yale have concluded much the same; the second group of mental health professionals to do so.

But underneath that news his minions who head the agencies that we as a nation have developed over the years are being sabotaged right and left, their functionality destroyed almost without notice. I have already done a dozen stories on this process. Here is the latest. The only thing that will stop this is citizen action; I’m just not sure the will to act is there.

Credit: AP/Charlie Riedel

The Trump administration on Tuesday asked a court to delay arguments over a rule that prevents coal-fired power plants from releasing heavy metals into the environment.

The Environmental Protection Agency’s Mercury and Air Toxics Standard (MATS) rule has been in place for two years, but, “in light of the recent change in administration” the agency now says it wants time to “fully review” the findings. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit was expected to hear oral arguments for the case on May 18.

The rule was the culmination of more than two decades of effort to limit the amount of mercury from coal-fired power plants. In 2015, the Supreme Court, in a 5–4 decision led by Justice Antonin Scalia, found that the EPA had not adequately considered the cost of the regulation. That ruling sent the standard down to the D.C. Circuit Court of …

1 Comment
Link to Full Article:  Trump’s EPA is reconsidering a rule that limits mercury from power plants

Comments

  1. skhovland
    Sunday, April 23, 2017 at 7:34 am

    True, but the biggest sources of mercury in your body are amalgam tooth fillings and vaccines.

    Reply

Leave a Comment (All comments are currently moderated)

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

21st Century Radio Interview with Stephan

An assessment of the presidential election and how to face the new empire

WhidbyTV-video-splash

Talking Social Change

Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Support Schwartzreport:

Subscribe

Join our mailing list and have Schwartzreport delivered once a day to your mailbox. If you would also like to receive to our periodic newsletter announcing Stephan's upcoming workshops and events, check the Announcements and Events box
* = required field
Subscribe me to the following list(s)



powered by MailChimp!
Conferences & Workshops
Final Transition Conference Logo O2I Sept 2015 Conference
Follow me on Academia.edu
diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Copyright © 2017 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com