At Trump’s EPA, going to work can be an act of defiance

Author:     Evan Halper
Source:     Los Angeles Times
Publication Date:     April 4, 2017
 Link: http://www.latimes.com/politics/la-na-pol-epa-staff-morale-20170404-story.html"

Syria, Russia, and the zombie clown car that is the White House have taken all the oxygen out of the mainstream media atmosphere. But that doesn’t mean horrible things aren’t going on in the depths. I have been paying particularly close attention to regulations that impact the quality of peoples’ lives, especially the young and elderly. One of the things I have learned is that just working for Scott Pruitt in Donald Trump’s EPA is a crisis event. Here’s a report to give you a sense of what I mean.

As California’s top energy regulator, Michael Picker has an absurdly busy job. So it was a little surprising to find him recently near a Washington, D.C., metro stop, randomly handing out help-wanted fliers in the middle of a workday.

But with morale plummeting at the Environmental Protection Agency since President Trump took office, Picker saw in that patch of sidewalk near its headquarters an opportunity — and perhaps a publicity stunt — to lure top-shelf talent that never before would have considered bolting from the agency.

The dim outlook at the EPA is weighing heavily on its 15,000 scientists, engineers, investigators and other employees, many of whom perceive their life’s work to be under assault from within. The Trump administration is moving as quickly as it can to diminish the place, with plans to cripple the EPA science office, stop the agency’s climate change work, cut its Superfund program in …

Link to Full Article:  At Trump’s EPA, going to work can be an act of defiance

