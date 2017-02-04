Trump’s campaign paid his businesses millions over course of campaign

Author:     Kenneth P. Vogel
Source:     Politico
Publication Date:     02/01/17 12:02 PM EST
 Link: http://www.politico.com/story/2017/02/trump-campaign-paid-trump-business-234489"

One thing you have to say about Trump is that he never misses a chance to profit. I think he may be the only man in U.S. history to make millions just campaigning. Then there is the $31 million paid out as court judgments to cover just two recent scams of his. And have you noticed, no one says anything now about his conflicts of interest, or his unrevealed taxes? Donald Trump took the measure of America, and saw that a large percentage of us, were fear ridden boobs.

Trump and his plane

The final bill is in: Donald Trump’s campaign paid his companies $12.8 million from the time he launched his improbable presidential bid in the lobby of his company’s flagship Trump Tower property through the end of last year, according to a POLITICO analysis of Federal Election Commission data.

In fact, according to FEC reports, the latest of which was filed Tuesday night, $2 million of the overall tab went to Trump Tower Commercial, LLC, for rent and utilities for the campaign’s headquarters, as well as for payroll, presumably for building staff who worked for the campaign.

And the campaign checks are likely to continue flowing to Trump Tower, since Trump plans to maintain his campaign office during his presidency, as POLITICO reported last month.

The Trump-owned company that was paid the most by Trump’s campaign — by far — was TAG Air, which operated the …

Link to Full Article:  Trump's campaign paid his businesses millions over course of campaign

