Trump’s Budget Shows How He Is Building a Police State

Author:     David Cay Johnston
Source:     Alternet/D.C. Report
Publication Date:     July 19, 2017, 9:54 AM GMT
 Link: http://www.alternet.org/trumps-police-state-vision-america-laid-out-white-house-budget-documents"

In order to create a three-class peasant based economic society, ordered and run for the benefit of the uber-rich, a nation has to create  militarized law enforcement to suppress resistance. And that is just where we are headed. Here’s the story by a journalist whose track record for accurate data, and analysis is amongst the best in the country.

Get ready America, this is what you are voting for, or passively acquiescing to.

Donald Trump plans to turn the federal government into a much more militaristic and paramilitary policing organization while making drastic cuts in the civilian workforce, including non-uniformed law enforcement, a July 7 budget memo shows.

The memo says that the budget for our government’s 2019 fiscal year, which begins on Oct.1, 2018, “will build on the ambitious plans laid out in the president’s first budget” especially through “reducing the federal civilian workforce.”

No major news organization has reported on the three-page directive from Mick Mulvaney, Trump’s director of the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB).

Mulvaney is a Tea Party Republican from South Carolina who opposes any restrictions on guns and opposes any federal spending on Planned Parenthood. In 2015, the former Congressman was willing to shut down our federal government to block all funding for Planned Parenthood.

The memo refers to increasing spending only on …

