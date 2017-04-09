Trump wants to cut off poor people’s legal lifeline

Author:     Bryce Covert
Source:     Think Progress
Publication Date:     6 April 2017
 Link: https://thinkprogress.org/trump-budget-legal-services-corporation-199d8c116ffd"

As the Trump vision of America plays out day by day I can only feel sorry for the people who voted for him. Each day this administration  further degrades safety regulations, and the safety net upon which so many people increasingly depend. Here is the latest. The nastiness of Trump and the Republican Party is breathtaking.

Jaqueline Barber in the home that was threatened with eviction in 2012.
Credit: AP/David Goldman

It was right around Christmas last year when Michael Esnault got the news: he had two months to move out of the affordable apartment in New Orleans he’s lived in for six years and find another place to live.

But Esnault, a 68-year-old Vietnam War veteran who suffers from PTSD, knew he wouldn’t be able to find a new place on his own. “I was going to be out on the street. I didn’t have no money to move,” he said. “This is something that just came out of the blue.”

It wasn’t just him, either. Fifty-three other low-income families were facing the same fate. “This is very stressful,” he said. “This is taking years off our life.”

“I knew I needed help,” he said.

Esnault decided to do something about it. So he marched …

