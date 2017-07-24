How Trump signed a global death warrant for women

Author:     Sarah Boseley
Source:     The Guardian (U.K.)
Publication Date:     Friday 21 July 2017 07.27 EDT
 Link: https://www.theguardian.com/global-development/2017/jul/21/trump-global-death-warrant-women-family-planning-population-reproductive-rights-mexico-city-policy"

Here we see the power of Christofascism in shaping American foreign policy to the detriment of millions of women. I think this is disgusting., and I urge you to do what you can to resist such policies. Complacency is no longer an option.

Donald Trump signs an executive order reintroducing the Mexico City policy as Reince Preibus, Peter Navarro, Jared Kushner, Steven Miller, and Steve Bannon look on.
Credit: Ron Sachs/EPA

Six months ago, one powerful white man in the White House, watched by seven more, signed a piece of paper that will prevent millions of women around the world from deciding what they can and can’t do with their own bodies.

In that moment, on his very first Monday morning in office, Donald Trump effectively signed the death warrants of thousands of women. He reversed global progress on contraception, family planning, unsustainable population growth and reproductive rights. His executive order even has implications for the battle against HIV, tuberculosis and malaria.

Rarely can the presidential pen have been flourished to such devastating effect. The policy it reintroduced will shut health clinics in Uganda and HIV programmes in Mozambique; it will compel women

Link to Full Article:  How Trump signed a global death warrant for women

