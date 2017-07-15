Trump Has Secretive Teams to Roll Back Regulations, Led by Hires With Deep Industry Ties

Author: Robert Faturechi and Danielle Ivory
Source: ProPublica/The New York Times
Publication Date: July 11, 2017, 5 a.m.
 Link: https://www.propublica.org/article/trump-teams-rolling-back-regulations-led-by-hires-with-deep-industry-ties

The nature of government in the United States is undergoing fundamental change. Here is that trend in action.

Credit: Der Spiegel/DPA

President Trump entered office pledging to cut red tape, and within weeks, he ordered his administration to assemble teams to aggressively scale back government regulations.

But the effort — a signature theme in Trump’s populist campaign for the White House — is being conducted in large part out of public view and often by political appointees with deep industry ties and potential conflicts.

Most government agencies have declined to disclose information about their deregulation teams. But ProPublica and The New York Times identified 71 appointees, including 28 with potential conflicts, through interviews, public records and documents obtained under the Freedom of Information Act.

Some appointees are reviewing rules their previous employers sought to weaken or kill, and at least two may be positioned to profit if certain regulations are undone.

The appointees include lawyers who have represented businesses in cases against government regulators, staff members of political …

  1. Kevin okeefe
    Saturday, July 15, 2017 at 5:08 am

    If it makes me more free go for it I trust the undoing far more than the doing

