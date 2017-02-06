Trump as Nero – Europe Must Defend Itself Against A Dangerous President

The United States president is becoming a danger to the world. It is time for Germany and Europe to prepare their political and economic defenses.
There are times in life that really do count. Times when a person’s character is revealed, when the important is separated from the unimportant. Soon decisions are taken that will determine the further path a person takes. With some, this can be tragic, and the moment comes too soon in their youth at a time when they aren’t mature enough yet to foresee all the potential consequences. They make the decisions cheerfully and they lead to either luck or bad luck. But countries and governments are seldom as innocent when it comes to their decisions.
That’s the kind of situation now approaching. The people who will soon have to decide are already grown up. They now have to start preparing, even if …
No fan here of Trump or any authoritarian. However this article refers to multilateralism and free trade as greatest achievements of 20th century. What a load of crap. If by that it is meant the multilateral wars and orwellian speak trade agreements that are thinly masked managed crony capitalism…we can do without that. Europe needs to grow up and pay their own way again 70+ years after being subsidized post WWII. This does not mean we cannot work together or have fair and mutually beneficial trade. American taxpayers have been footing the bill for Germany & European defense while counting on them to support our interventionalist wars of agression. No more war and no more rigged trade deals. Enough.