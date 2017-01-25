Trump names new FCC chairman: Ajit Pai, who wants to take a ‘weed whacker’ to net neutrality

Author:     Jim Puzzanghera
Source:     Los Angeles Times
Publication Date:     23 January 2017 | 1:50 p.m.
 Link: http://www.latimes.com/business/la-fi-pai-fcc-chairman-20170123-story.html"

Get ready for the end of Net Neutrality, and the emergence of a tiered internet with everything that implies.

Ajit Pai , new Chairman of the FCC

President Trump on Monday  designated Ajit Pai, a Republican member of the Federal Communications Commission and an outspoken opponent of new net neutrality rules, to be the agency’s new chairman.

Pai, 44, would take over for Tom Wheeler, a Democrat who stepped down on Friday. Wheeler’s term had not expired but Trump gets to designate a new chairman as Republicans gain the FCC majority.

I look forward to working with the new administration, my colleagues at the commission, members of Congress, and the American public to bring the benefits of the digital age to all Americans,” Pai said.

A telecommunications lawyer who has served on the FCC since May 2012, Pai is a free-market advocate who has been sharply critical of new regulations adopted by Democrats in recent years.

He takes the chairman’s office amid reports that Trump’s advisors want to scale …

