Trump Moves to Roll Back Obama-Era Financial Regulations

Author:     BEN PROTESS and JULIE HIRSCHFELD DAVIS
Source:    
Publication Date:     FEB. 3, 2017
 Link: https://www.nytimes.com/2017/02/03/business/dealbook/trump-congress-financial-regulations.html"

Drain the swamp? Oh yes, taking away a ta deduction for home loans to serve the banks, that was a swamp drainer. Or gutting Dodd-Frank to serve banking interests so that they can go back to the flim-flam that caused the 2008 crash, and cost thousands their homes. Oh, yes, the Republicans and Trump are really out to help the little man.

President Trump met with business leaders in the State Dining Room at the White House on Friday.
Credit Al Drago/The New York Times

President Trump on Friday moved to chisel away at the Obama administration’s legacy on financial regulation, announcing steps to revisit the rules enacted after the 2008 financial crisis and to back away from a measure intended to protect consumers from bad investment advice.

After a White House meeting with executives from Wall Street, Mr. Trump signed a directive aimed at the Dodd-Frank Act, crafted by the Obama administration and passed by Congress in response to the 2008 meltdown. He also signed a memorandum that paves the way for reversing a policy, known as the fiduciary rule, that requires brokers to act in a client’s best interest, rather than seek the highest profits for themselves, when providing retirement advice.

The executive order affecting Dodd-Frank is vague

Link to Full Article:  Trump Moves to Roll Back Obama-Era Financial Regulations

