Trump Mostly Performing to Americans’ Expectations

Author:     Lydia Saad
Source:     The Gallup Organization
Publication Date:     21-22 April 2017
 Link: http://www.gallup.com/poll/209222/trump-mostly-performing-americans-expectations.aspx"

It is very possible that you see Donald Trump as one of the worst disasters to befall America. But the truth is he got elected and so did the representatives and senators. And the reason this happened lies with American voters; those who did or did not vote, and who they voted for. I think that is very important to keep in mind.

  •  56% say Trump is performing about as they expected
  • Nearly one in four say he is doing worse than they expected
  • More think he will improve than worsen on the job

WASHINGTON, D.C. — As President Donald Trump nears his 100th day in office, a slight majority of Americans (56%) say his performance in office so far has been about what they expected. The rest are closely split between saying he has done worse (23%) versus better (19%) than they expected.

Majority in U.S. Say Trump Performing About as They Expected
Overall, has Donald Trump done better than you expected as president, worse than you expected or about as you expected?
Better than expected Worse than expected As expected Other/No opinion
% % % %
U.S. adults 19 23 56 3
Republicans 37 5 57 1
Independents 18 25 53 4
Democrats 4 38 57 1
Gallup, April 21-22,
Link to Full Article:  Trump Mostly Performing to Americans' Expectations

