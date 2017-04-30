Trump Mostly Performing to Americans’ Expectations

- 56% say Trump is performing about as they expected
- Nearly one in four say he is doing worse than they expected
- More think he will improve than worsen on the job
WASHINGTON, D.C. — As President Donald Trump nears his 100th day in office, a slight majority of Americans (56%) say his performance in office so far has been about what they expected. The rest are closely split between saying he has done worse (23%) versus better (19%) than they expected.
…
Overall, has Donald Trump done better than you expected as president, worse than you expected or about as you expected?
|Better than expected
|Worse than expected
|As expected
|Other/No opinion
|%
|%
|%
|%
|U.S. adults
|19
|23
|56
|3
|Republicans
|37
|5
|57
|1
|Independents
|18
|25
|53
|4
|Democrats
|4
|38
|57
|1
|Gallup, April 21-22,