Trump Is on a Mission to Convert White Resentment into a Federal Agency

Author:     Steven Rosenfeld
Source:     Alternet
Publication Date:     August 4, 2017, 1:28 AM GMT
 Link: http://www.alternet.org/right-wing/more-signs-trump-leading-white-power-takeover-government"

Trump supported by the Republican zombies of the congress  unabashedly is promoting White identitarian politics. This is going to have a major effect on the Great Schism Trend because whether the Republicans like it in about 15 years we are going to be a majority minority nation.

In this new world the rationale behind gerrymandering and voter suppression will become blatantly obvious. By then the Republicans hope to have turned affirmative action on its head so that it will protect the newly emergent White minority. Here is the latest on this trend.

Members of the neo-Nazi National Socialist Movement hold flags as they salute and shout “Sieg Heil” during a rally in front of the Statehouse in Trenton, N.J.
Credit: AP/Mel Evans

Trump appointees with white power leanings are not just scaling back federal civil rights protections. They are elevating the defense of white Americans across the government as the nation’s demographics become increasingly diverse.

This startling shift can be seen across many departments, from justice to education to environmental protection to labor. It’s not just top appointees in policymaking posts who have long opposed affirmative action and worked to subvert equal rights for minorities; it’s also emerging civil rights enforcement directives, proposed budgets slashing civil rights lawyers and announcements for new anti-minority agendas.

“This White House initiative represents a dangerous departure from policies and practices that help heal our nation’s racial divisions; instead, it serves as a desperate appeal to …

No Comments
Link to Full Article:  Trump Is on a Mission to Convert White Resentment into a Federal Agency

Leave a Comment (All comments are currently moderated)

Stephan’s Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change

21st Century Radio Interview with Stephan

An assessment of the presidential election and how to face the new empire

WhidbyTV-video-splash

Talking Social Change

Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Support Schwartzreport:

Subscribe

Join our mailing list and have Schwartzreport delivered once a day to your mailbox. If you would also like to receive to our periodic newsletter announcing Stephan's upcoming workshops and events, check the Announcements and Events box
* = required field
Subscribe me to the following list(s)



powered by MailChimp!
Conferences & Workshops
Final Transition Conference Logo O2I Sept 2015 Conference
Follow me on Academia.edu
diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Copyright © 2017 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com