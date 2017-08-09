Trump Is on a Mission to Convert White Resentment into a Federal Agency

Author:     Steven Rosenfeld
Source:     Alternet
Publication Date:     August 4, 2017, 1:28 AM GMT
 Link: http://www.alternet.org/right-wing/more-signs-trump-leading-white-power-takeover-government"

One of the central tenants of White Identitarian politics is that White people are under threat, and steps must be taken to protect Whites and their dominant position in society. No one likes to talk about this. It’s like saying your dinner hostess has crabs because she picks up strangers in bars. It may be true but it is very bad form to mention it. It makes everyone at the table very uncomfortable. That sort of thing. However, the truth that must be faced is that Donald Trump has a long history of Identitarianism going back to his days as a small apartment landlord; he got it from his father who was known for it.

Now, as president, he is appointing and supporting men and women who are strongly identified with White Identitarianism, indeed the Republican Party’s gerrymandering and voter suppression programs are other facets of this same trend. Here’s a report that lays it out.

Trump appointees with white power leanings are not just scaling back federal civil rights protections. They are elevating the defense of white Americans across the government as the nation’s demographics become increasingly diverse.

This startling shift can be seen across many departments, from justice to education to environmental protection to labor. It’s not just top appointees in policymaking posts who have long opposed affirmative action and worked to subvert equal rights for minorities; it’s also emerging civil rights enforcement directives, proposed budgets slashing civil rights lawyers and announcements for new anti-minority agendas.

“This White House initiative represents a dangerous departure from policies and practices that help heal our nation’s racial divisions; instead, it serves as a desperate appeal to the worst fears of those who consciously or subconsciously despise the increasing diversity and shifting power dynamic in America today,” said Edward A. Hailes Jr., managing director …

