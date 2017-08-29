Trump to lift military gear ban for local police

The Trump administration will unveil a new plan Monday to roll back limits on a controversial program that provides local law enforcement agencies with surplus military gear, marking the end of a policy implemented during the Obama administration.
President Barack Obama issued an executive order in 2015 prohibiting the transfer of a host of equipment, including armored vehicles, grenade launchers, high-caliber weapons and camouflage uniforms following controversy over the “militarization” of the police response to unrest in Ferguson, Missouri.
“We’ve seen how militarized gear can sometimes give people a feeling like there’s an occupying force as opposed to a force that’s part of the community that’s protecting them and serving them,” Obama said at the time. “It can alienate and intimidate local residents and send the wrong message.”
President Donald Trump will sign a new executive order Monday rescinding Obama’s directive and Attorney …
This action will create more hatred of the police as our country looks more and more like a police state, not a democracy. This militarization is banned by the Constitution, but I guess that too has been abandoned in the “age of Trump”.
Unfortunately, this country has been a Banana Republic since 2001. And that is probably even being charitable on this date. The U.S. Constitution is dead. Militarization of the police will continue to drive division and separation in this country which is exactly what the oligarchy wants. The police are dogs of the politicians and they would rather we are angry be angry at police officers as a distraction from being angry at the ruling class.