Trump just reinstated the global gag rule. It won’t stop abortion, but it will make it less safe.

Author:     Emily Crockett
Source:     VOX
Publication Date:     Jan 23, 2017, 2:00pm EST
 Link: http://www.vox.com/identities/2017/1/23/14356582/trump-global-gag-rule-abortion"

Trump and Pence have begun what I think is going to be a systematic attempt to control women and their bodies. This has been the one constant in Pence’s public life, and Trump has gone from pro-choice to anti-choice. So the net-net: If you are a woman and you want to maintain control of your body you better be willing to get out onto the streets on a regular basis demonstrating. And you better be clear for whom you are voting in the next election.

Credit: Ed Coach

President Donald Trump reinstated an executive order Monday barring US foreign aid from going to any nongovernmental organization (NGO) that either provides abortion services, or even discusses abortion with its patients as an option for family planning.

A statement from Population Action International (PAI), a global family planning advocacy organization, called the move to reinstate the so-called global gag rule, “the beginning of the Trump-Pence administration’s agenda to punish women everywhere.”

Trump has promised to take sweeping actions against abortion, including appointing Supreme Court justices who would overturn Roe v. Wade. Reinstating the global gag rule is the first indication of how serious he is.

The global gag rule has become something of a political seesaw since Ronald Reagan first implemented it in 1984 at a United Nations population conference in Mexico City (which is why it’s also called the “Mexico City policy”). Bill Clinton repealed it

Link to Full Article:  Trump just reinstated the global gag rule. It won’t stop abortion, but it will make it less safe.

