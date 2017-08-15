Trump immigration plan to cost 4.6 million jobs, Ivy League study finds

Author:     Patrick Gillespie and Tal Kopan
Source:     CNN Money
Publication Date:     August 10, 2017: 12:04 PM ET
Link: http://money.cnn.com/2017/08/10/news/economy/trump-immigration-jobs/index.html?iid=hp-stack-dom"

As I have said in these pages over and over Republican economic policies are always inferior, because they are always based on assisting the greed of special interests, instead of fostering wellbeing. I really don’t know how anyone who has gotten past mastering the multiplication table can become deluded by Republican social policies. They are always more expensive, less effective, less productive, and less pleasant to live under.

In a report published Thursday, the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School said the immigration plan, dubbed the RAISE Act, would result in 4.6 million lost jobs by the year 2040. It also found that the U.S. economy would be 2% smaller than it would be under the current immigration policy during that time. (emphasis added)

Last week, Trump threw his support behind the RAISE Act, a bill crafted by Republican Senators David Perdue and Tom Cotton. The proposal seeks to cut legal immigration to the U.S. by 50% within a decade.
“If you have fewer workers, we will have less economic growth,” said Kimberly Burham, a managing director at the Penn Wharton Budget Model, a nonpartisan research team at UPenn.

Economists say the U.S. economy depends on foreign workers to grow the labor force and maintain growth. Since 2000, Baby Boomers have been retiring at a much faster pace than

