Trump files notice to withdraw from Paris agreement, planning instead to promote fossil fuels

Author:     MARK HAND
Source:     Think Progress
Publication Date:     AUG 5, 2017, 9:19 AM
 Link: https://thinkprogress.org/trump-files-notice-to-withdraw-from-paris-agreement-planning-instead-to-promote-fossil-fuels/

Lest there be any doubt concerning the position of the Trump Administration and the Republican congress on carbon-energy this spells it out.

The world is going one way, America is essentially either standing still or going in the other direction, figures such as Elon Musk not withstanding. China already dominates wind and solar to such a degree that we have ceded to them trillions of dollars of business, technological, and manufacturing leadership, and millions of jobs, as well as the social prosperity that comes with them.

China is poised to become America in the post World War II era. We still lead in many areas, but we are abdicating leadership in this and many other sectors, and it is taking a toll.

Trump and his minions have made a horrible mistake that is going to impact the United States like a slowly exploding bomb, and the balance of power in the world is shifting.

President Donald Trump Credit: AP/Alex Brandon

The Trump administration formally notified the United Nations of its plans to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement on Friday, explaining that the United States instead plans to work with countries to help them gain access to fossil fuels.

The notice comes two months after President Donald Trump delivered a speech at the White House announcing he would abandon the agreement. The State Department, in Friday’s notice, said the United States plans to continue to participate in international climate change negotiations and meetings, including the United Nations’ next meetings in November in Bonn, Germany.

“We will continue to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions through innovation and technology breakthroughs, and work with other countries to help them access and use fossil fuels more cleanly and efficiently and deploy renewable and other clean energy sources, given the importance of energy access and security in many nationally

Link to Full Article:  Trump files notice to withdraw from Paris agreement, planning instead to promote fossil fuels

