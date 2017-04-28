Trump executive order could rescind national monuments

Author:     Gregory Korte
Source:     USA TODAY
Publication Date:     2:09 p.m. ET April 26, 2017
 Link: https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2017/04/26/trump-executive-order-could-rescind-national-monuments/100914086/

Some of the most important times of my life have been spent hiking, backpacking, and canoeing in national parks, forest, and monuments. This is a move to allow a small group of people to profit from this land, at the expense of generations of Americans. Greed. Very simple.

Only a national outcry is going to block this.  Speak up. This is the heritage we pass on to our children and grandchildren, and they to theirs.

WASHINGTON — President Trump signed an executive order Wednesday calling into question the future of more than two dozen national monuments proclaimed by the last three presidents to set aside millions of acres from development.

In asking Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke for an unprecedented review of national monuments, Trump may force a question never before tested in the 111-year history of the Antiquities Act: Whether one president can nullify a previous president’s proclamation establishing a national monument.

Signing the executive order at the Department of the Interior Wednesday, Trump called President Barack Obama’s creation of national monuments an “egregious abuse use of power.”

“And it’s gotten worse and worse and worse, and now we’re going to free it up,” he said. “This should never have happened.”

​Trump’s executive order takes aim at 21 years of proclamations beginning in 1996. That time frame encompasses the “bookends” of two of the most …

Link to Full Article:  Trump executive order could rescind national monuments

