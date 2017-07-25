Trump and the Christian Fascists

Author:     Chris Hedges
Source:     truthdig
Publication Date:     Jul 23, 2017
 Link: http://www.truthdig.com/report/print/trump_and_the_christian_fascists_20170723"

The threat of Christofascism that I have been talking about for several years is beginning to draw the attention of others who see it much as I do. Here is one take from Chris Hedges, a journalist who is also a professor at Princeton. I have chosen this piece because he lays out the case quite clearly. Hedges and I agree that the Christofascist movement is one of the greatest threats facing American democracy.

Donald Trump and Pat Robertson, one of the fathers of the Christofascist worldview.

Donald Trump’s ideological vacuum, the more he is isolated and attacked, is being filled by the Christian right. This Christianized fascism, with its network of megachurches, schools, universities and law schools and its vast radio and television empire, is a potent ally for a beleaguered White House. The Christian right has been organizing and preparing to take power for decades. If the nation suffers another economic collapse, which is probably inevitable, another catastrophic domestic terrorist attack or a new war, President Trump’s ability to force the Christian right’s agenda on the public and shut down dissent will be dramatically enhanced. In the presidential election, Trump had 81 percentof white evangelicals behind him.

Trump’s moves to restrict abortion, defund Planned Parenthood, permit discrimination against LGBT people in the name of “religious liberty” and allow churches to become

1 Comment
Link to Full Article:  Trump and the Christian Fascists

Comments

  1. Teresa
    Tuesday, July 25, 2017 at 8:17 am

    Hedges says ‘If we do not act, American fascists, clutching Christian crosses,’. How do I fight such god fearing good people without a whole lot of people thinking I am the grinch?
    Now I know how liberal Muslims feel in Saudi Arabia…..
    Can one be against ‘Christians’ and still be a good American? They love to brand everybody as unpatriotic.

    Reply

Leave a Comment (All comments are currently moderated)

Stephan’s Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change

21st Century Radio Interview with Stephan

An assessment of the presidential election and how to face the new empire

WhidbyTV-video-splash

Talking Social Change

Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Support Schwartzreport:

Subscribe

Join our mailing list and have Schwartzreport delivered once a day to your mailbox. If you would also like to receive to our periodic newsletter announcing Stephan's upcoming workshops and events, check the Announcements and Events box
* = required field
Subscribe me to the following list(s)



powered by MailChimp!
Conferences & Workshops
Final Transition Conference Logo O2I Sept 2015 Conference
Follow me on Academia.edu
diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Copyright © 2017 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com