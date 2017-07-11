Trump Blows the GOP’s Cover on Voter Suppression Efforts

Author:     Bridgette Dunlap
Source:     Rollingstone
Publication Date:     8 July 2017
 Link: http://www.rollingstone.com/politics/features/trump-blows-the-gops-cover-on-voter-suppression-efforts-w491330"

The leaders of the Republican Party, which is increasingly a White Supremacist Christofascist cult, recognize that the demographics of America are trending against them — the U.S. will be a majority minority nation in just a bit more than two decades —  so what to do? Why gerrymander voter districts and suppress voter access. And, of course, that is exactly what they are doing. Here’s the latest.

Credit: www.politicspa.com

Almost no one in the United States commits voter fraud. This is backed up by numerous studies, and also makes logical sense: Defrauding the voting system entails a lot of risk and no reward, so there’s little incentive to risk a felony conviction to cast an extra vote that is virtually certain not to change the outcome of an election. This is especially true for undocumented immigrants who would risk deportation to vote. And, in general, Americans are hardly so committed to voting that they’re breaking the law to cast extra ballots – the turnout rate among the voting-age population is, in fact, pretty dismal.

But Donald Trump expects the American people to believe he lost the popular vote because …

No Comments
Link to Full Article:  Trump Blows the GOP’s Cover on Voter Suppression Efforts

Leave a Comment (All comments are currently moderated)

Stephan’s Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change

21st Century Radio Interview with Stephan

An assessment of the presidential election and how to face the new empire

WhidbyTV-video-splash

Talking Social Change

Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Support Schwartzreport:

Subscribe

Join our mailing list and have Schwartzreport delivered once a day to your mailbox. If you would also like to receive to our periodic newsletter announcing Stephan's upcoming workshops and events, check the Announcements and Events box
* = required field
Subscribe me to the following list(s)



powered by MailChimp!
Conferences & Workshops
Final Transition Conference Logo O2I Sept 2015 Conference
Follow me on Academia.edu
diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Copyright © 2017 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com