Trump Bans Transgender People Serving in the Military

Author:     ADAM EDELMAN
Source:     NBC News
Publication Date:     JUL 26 2017, 5:15 PM ET
 Link: http://www.nbcnews.com/politics/donald-trump/trump-announces-ban-transgender-people-serving-military-n786621"

Trump who is being increasingly backed into a corner is basically supported by only one demographic in the U.S., the Christofascist cult. To maintain their support he has to serve their neuroses. One of the hallmarks of this group is its sexual dysfunctionality, and its obsession with what other people are doing with their genitals — perhaps because they are so insecure about what they are doing with their own.

In any case we are now witnessing something I never thought I would see in the United States. We are taking away people’s rights, and precluding a class of individuals from serving in the military, and literally throwing out thousands of transgender people already serving.  Transgender people, by the way, serve at a higher proportional rate than any other demographic.

All of this, of course is based not on science, or any of the reasons Trump advances. He says his decision is based on financial issues. That is complete BS.  Consider:  the military spends multiples more on Viagra than on transgender medical treatments. Or how about this: we taxpayers have spent three times more ferrying Trump back and forth from his Florida estate in just seven months than was spent on transgender medical costs over the entire last year.  The truth is this is an attempt to push the Russian inquiries off center stage and, at the same time, to satisfy  the sexual issues of the Christofascist cult. To keep them loyal. It is scumbaggery at a level I have never before seen in the U.S.

We are becoming a very strange caricature of the America we once were.

 

Transgender troop
Credit: Rand Corp.

President Donald Trump announced Wednesday a ban on transgender people serving in the military, reversing U.S. policy in a series of tweets. (emphasis added)

“After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow……Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military. Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming…..victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail. Thank you,” Trump wrote in a trio of consecutive tweets.

The abrupt policy shift will affect thousands of transgender troops in the military.

Trump’s announcement came just over a year after former President Barack Obama’s then-Secretary of Defense Ash Carter lifted a ban on transgender military service — a move that allowed active-duty troops to come out of the closet as transgender people.…

