Trump Has Averaged 50% or Higher Job Approval in 17 States

- Approval below 40% in 17 states
- Highest approval in West Virginia, North Dakota and South Dakota
- Lowest approval in Vermont and Massachusetts
WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump, who has averaged 40% job approval since his inauguration, received approval ratings of 50% or higher in 17 states in the first half of 2017. Residents in an equal number of states gave him approval ratings below 40%. In 16 states, his ratings ranged between 40% and 49%.
Consistent with the broader geographic patterns of Republican strength across the country, some of Trump’s highest approval ratings tend to be in Southern, Plains and Mountain West states. His lowest ratings are primarily in Northeast and West Coast states.
The results are based on Gallup Daily tracking from Jan. 20 through June 30, including interviews with more than 81,000 U.S. adults. Gallup interviewed at least 220 residents in each state during this period, including …
It is too bad that they cannot do a comparison of all people in the U.S.; that would be a real estimate of Trump’s evaluation. I would like to see what that poll would say, and I bet it would be much lower that 40%; probably more like 20%, at best. I’ve never met anyone who likes what he is doing.