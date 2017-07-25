Trump Has Averaged 50% or Higher Job Approval in 17 States

Author:     Jeffrey M. Jones
Source:     The Gallup Organization
Publication Date:     JULY 24, 2017
 Link: http://www.gallup.com/poll/214349/trump-averaged-higher-job-approval-states.aspx"

Well, it’s time to tell ourselves a little truth, and that is: the Red value states are quite happy with Donald Trump and what he is doing. The fact that the impact of his social policies will disproportionally impact those same Red value states is either unknown to them, they don’t care, or they welcome them.

This shows you the Great Schism Trend by the numbers, and goes a long way towards explaining why America has become such a dysfunctional country.

  • Approval below 40% in 17 states
  • Highest approval in West Virginia, North Dakota and South Dakota
  • Lowest approval in Vermont and Massachusetts

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump, who has averaged 40% job approval since his inauguration, received approval ratings of 50% or higher in 17 states in the first half of 2017. Residents in an equal number of states gave him approval ratings below 40%. In 16 states, his ratings ranged between 40% and 49%.

Consistent with the broader geographic patterns of Republican strength across the country, some of Trump’s highest approval ratings tend to be in Southern, Plains and Mountain West states. His lowest ratings are primarily in Northeast and West Coast states.

The results are based on Gallup Daily tracking from Jan. 20 through June 30, including interviews with more than 81,000 U.S. adults. Gallup interviewed at least 220 residents in each state during this period, including …

1 Comment
Link to Full Article:  Trump Has Averaged 50% or Higher Job Approval in 17 States

Comments

  1. Rev. Dean
    Tuesday, July 25, 2017 at 7:14 am

    It is too bad that they cannot do a comparison of all people in the U.S.; that would be a real estimate of Trump’s evaluation. I would like to see what that poll would say, and I bet it would be much lower that 40%; probably more like 20%, at best. I’ve never met anyone who likes what he is doing.

    Reply

