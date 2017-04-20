Trump Advisers to Debate Paris Climate Agreement

Advisers to President Donald Trump will meet on Tuesday to discuss whether to recommend that he withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord, a White House official said on Monday.
The accord, agreed on by nearly 200 countries in Paris in 2015, aims to limit planetary warming in part by slashing carbon dioxide and other emissions from the burning of fossil fuels. Under the pact, the United States committed to reducing its emissions by 26 to 28 percent from 2005 levels by 2025.
Trump has said the United States should “cancel” the deal, but he has been mostly quiet on the issue since he was elected last November.
Environmental groups want Washington to remain in …