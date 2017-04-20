Trump Advisers to Debate Paris Climate Agreement

Author:     Steve Holland and Valerie Volcovici
Source:     Scientific American
Publication Date:     20 April 2017 (used)
 Link: https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/trump-advisers-to-debate-paris-climate-agreement/"

It hardly seems possible giving what is going on with sea rise and climate change that withdrawal from the Paris climate meetings would even be discussed. That the Trump administration is debating it, should alarm everyone. This and the people he has put in office are going to leave America utterly unprepared.

The Eiffel tower is illuminated in green with the words “Paris Agreement is Done,” to celebrate the Paris U.N. COP21 Climate Change agreement in Paris, France, November 4, 2016.
Credit: Chesnot Getty Images

Advisers to President Donald Trump will meet on Tuesday to discuss whether to recommend that he withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord, a White House official said on Monday.

The accord, agreed on by nearly 200 countries in Paris in 2015, aims to limit planetary warming in part by slashing carbon dioxide and other emissions from the burning of fossil fuels. Under the pact, the United States committed to reducing its emissions by 26 to 28 percent from 2005 levels by 2025.

Trump has said the United States should “cancel” the deal, but he has been mostly quiet on the issue since he was elected last November.

Environmental groups want Washington to remain in …

No Comments
Link to Full Article:  Trump Advisers to Debate Paris Climate Agreement

Leave a Comment (All comments are currently moderated)

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

21st Century Radio Interview with Stephan

An assessment of the presidential election and how to face the new empire

WhidbyTV-video-splash

Talking Social Change

Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Support Schwartzreport:

Subscribe

Join our mailing list and have Schwartzreport delivered once a day to your mailbox. If you would also like to receive to our periodic newsletter announcing Stephan's upcoming workshops and events, check the Announcements and Events box
* = required field
Subscribe me to the following list(s)



powered by MailChimp!
Conferences & Workshops
Final Transition Conference Logo O2I Sept 2015 Conference
Follow me on Academia.edu
diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Copyright © 2017 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com