Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway introduces the world to ‘alternative facts’

If there was one Sunday-morning talk show exchange that describes the new reality for the political media – and for the truth – during the Donald Trump era, this was it.
It was a discussion about White House press secretary Sean Spicer, on his first full day in that job, having taken to the podium and made easily disproved claims about the size of Trump’s inauguration crowd.
“Why put him out there for the very first time, in front of that podium, to utter a provable falsehood?” Meet the Press host Chuck Todd asked Kellyanne Conway, counsellor to the President.
Now here is something we can agree on, Stephan–but I propose that the _cause_ is different than you think. Given all the bizarre evidence, Trump and Conway actually DO live in an alternate universe. I just wish the wormhole linking our real world from their alternate one would suddenly close and swallow them up. Sadly, I don’t think it will happen…