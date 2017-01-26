Trump administration tells EPA to cut climate page from website: sources

Author:     Valerie Volcovici
Source:     Reuters
Publication Date:     Wed Jan 25, 2017 | 12:31pm EST
 Link: http://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trump-epa-climatechange-idUSKBN15906G"

I just hate the stories I am posting, but the trends are the trends, and I am afraid the United States is moving into the Fascist world of “alternative facts” and official silence about critically important things occurring in the country. It is going to take massive citizen pushback to stop this, and I’m not convinced we are up to it. I hope so, but we’ll see.

Children play amid icebergs on the beach in Nuuk, Greenland, June 5, 2016.
Credit: Reuters/Alister Doyle

U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration has instructed the Environmental Protection Agency to remove the climate change page from its website, two agency employees told Reuters, the latest move by the newly minted leadership to erase ex-President Barack Obama’s climate change initiatives.

The employees were notified by EPA officials on Tuesday that the administration had instructed EPA’s communications team to remove the website’s climate change page, which contains links to scientific global warming research, as well as detailed data on emissions. The page could go down as early as Wednesday, the sources said.

“If the website goes dark, years of work we have done on climate change will disappear,” one of the EPA staffers told Reuters, who added some employees were scrambling to save some of the information housed on the website, or convince the …

