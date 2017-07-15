Trump administration secretly cuts $213 million in funding for teen pregnancy prevention programs

The Christofascist worldview which manifests as Republican social policies are very clear: women should not be able to control their own bodies, not just abortions but contraception. And hidden beneath that is the fundamental assumption that women are, and should be subordinate to men. Women are male property. Of course they don’t say that — well they do say it in their own parallel universe media — but the social policies they propose clearly reveal these unspoken beliefs.

And never forget millions of American women vote for this.

Credit: JPC-PROD via Shutterstock

Just in case you were wondering, the Trump administration has zero plans to support programs that help teens make healthy choices and not get pregnant. It’s already clear that Trump and his Republican buddies are doing everything humanly possible to deny access to abortions and contraception to women around the country—and in Texas, this has caused the abortion rate among teens to increase. But now, in sinking to a new and despicable low, they’ve gone and cut $213.6 million from teen pregnancy prevention programs and research.

The Trump administration has quietly axed $213.6 million in teen pregnancy prevention programs and research at more than 80 institutions around the country, including Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles and Johns Hopkins University.

The decision by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will end five-year grants awarded by the Obama administration that were designed to find scientifically

