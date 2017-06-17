Trump Administration Quietly Rolls Back Civil Rights Efforts Across Federal Government

Author:     Jessica Huseman and Annie Waldman
Source:     ProPublica
Publication Date:     June 15, 2017, 8 a.m.
 Link: https://www.propublica.org/article/trump-administration-rolls-back-civil-rights-efforts-federal-government"

Attorney General Jeff Sessions who has a long record of racism, and Betsy DeVos head of the Department of Education, whose record is iffy in this area, both in service to Donald Trump, are carefully gutting civil rights protections. Here’s the story.

The United States is increasingly seen to be, and actually is, a regressive backward looking nation in terms of human rights issues. As someone who was an active participant in the Civil Rights Movement in the 1950s and 60s, I find this deeply offensive, and if I were a person of color I would be outraged.

Elizabeth Hill, press secretary for the U.S. Department of Education, told ProPublica that the new “enforcement instructions seek to clear out the backlog while giving every complaint the individualized and thorough consideration it deserves.” Lifting the requirement of collecting three years of data will allow complaints to be addressed “much more efficiently and quickly,” she said in an emailed statement. Read the full statement here.

For decades, the Department of Justice has used court-enforced agreements to protect civil rights, successfully desegregating school systems, reforming police departments, ensuring access for the disabled and defending the religious.

Now, under Attorney General Jeff Sessions, the DOJ appears to be turning away from this storied tool, called consent decrees. Top officials in the DOJ civil rights division have issued verbal instructions through the ranks to seek settlements without consent decrees — which would result in no continuing court oversight.

The move is just …

1 Comment
Comments

  1. Karl Frederick
    Saturday, June 17, 2017 at 11:58 pm

    Stefan, we’re all people of color.

    Reply

