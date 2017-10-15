Trump administration cuts support for halfway houses: Report

Author:     CHARLIE MAY
Source:     Salon
Publication Date:     10.14.2017•7:50 AM
 Link: https://www.salon.com/2017/10/14/trump-administration-cuts-support-for-halfway-houses-report/"

I find it hard to articulate just how much I loath Donald Trump, and the men and women he has appointed, that the Republican congress has confirmed.I feel like I have to say that to you.

The media is endlessly focused on an A and B story, with just snippets of everything else. It’s a business. The electronic media of Edward R. Morrow is gone. Ratings are now much more important than the amount of information transmitted. As a result a great deal of what is doing damage to the country is happening almost without public awareness.   It has nothing to do with politics per se. For me it is entirely a matter of social outcome data, which policies produce the greatest wellbeing.

Here is another example of what I mean. This is the American Gulag in operation under the Trump Administration. It should be a matter of national shame.

Credit: Thomas Hawk / Flickr

President Donald Trump’s administration has been discreetly diminishing federal support for halfway houses used by federal prisoners by severing numerous contracts in recent months, which has sparked concern that, as a result, inmates will be forced to spend more time in prison than necessary.

The decision to reduce federal funds falls in line with Trump’s pro-law enforcement agenda as well as the actions taken by Attorney General Jeff Sessions to revamp to the war on drugs with longer prison sentences for drug crimes as well as crackdowns on immigration.

The cuts were confirmed by Federal Bureau of Prisons spokesman Justin Long, who said only areas with small populations and facilities that are underutilized will be impacted, according the exclusive report by Reuters.

“The Bureau remains firmly committed to these practices, but has had to make some modifications to our programs due to our fiscal

No Comments
Link to Full Article:  Trump administration cuts support for halfway houses: Report

Leave a Comment (All comments are currently moderated)

Stephan’s Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change

21st Century Radio Interview with Stephan

An assessment of the presidential election and how to face the new empire

What People are Saying About the Online Course

Overall good coverage of the subject and related areas in clear language and background information. Mr Schwartz is a knowledgeable man who conveys his teaching with empathy and concern. An enjoyable and true learning experience with the tools to practice and further one's development.

Pareese USA

WhidbyTV-video-splash

Talking Social Change

Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Support Schwartzreport:

Subscribe

Join our mailing list and have Schwartzreport delivered once a day to your mailbox. If you would also like to receive to our periodic newsletter announcing Stephan's upcoming workshops and events, check the Announcements and Events box
* = required field
Subscribe me to the following list(s)



powered by MailChimp!
Follow me on Academia.edu
diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Copyright © 2017 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com