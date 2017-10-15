Trump administration cuts support for halfway houses: Report

President Donald Trump’s administration has been discreetly diminishing federal support for halfway houses used by federal prisoners by severing numerous contracts in recent months, which has sparked concern that, as a result, inmates will be forced to spend more time in prison than necessary.
The decision to reduce federal funds falls in line with Trump’s pro-law enforcement agenda as well as the actions taken by Attorney General Jeff Sessions to revamp to the war on drugs with longer prison sentences for drug crimes as well as crackdowns on immigration.
The cuts were confirmed by Federal Bureau of Prisons spokesman Justin Long, who said only areas with small populations and facilities that are underutilized will be impacted, according the exclusive report by Reuters.
“The Bureau remains firmly committed to these practices, but has had to make some modifications to our programs due to our fiscal