Trump Administration Attacks Rule Protecting Retirees From Getting Ripped Off

Author:     Bryce Covert
Source:     Reader Supported News
Publication Date:     05 April 17
Less than 100 days in office and the Trump administration through the Department of Labor has already acted to strip away protections for elderly investors making them vulnerable to financial advisors. My mother lost all her money to one of these people, so this act by Trump is particularly offensive to me.

As things currently stand, a financial adviser helping a retiree pick investments doesn’t have to put the retiree’s interests first. Instead, the adviser can steer his client toward products that make him money but that might not be the smartest investment choice. This conflicted advice has been estimated to cost Americans $17 billion a year.

The Obama administration took action to change the rules so that advisers have to put retirees’ interests ahead of their own, otherwise known as the fiduciary duty rule. The new rules were set to go into effect this month. But now, the Trump administration is taking steps to whittle them down or do away with them altogether, allowing advisers to continue pushing clients into costly investment choices.

On Tuesday evening, the administration officially delayed the implementation of the new rules by 60 days, pushing one part of it back to June and the …

  1. skhovland
    Saturday, April 8, 2017 at 7:30 am

    Hint: Don’t invest in the stock market. Period. Invest in your skills. Invest in a piece of land where you can grow some food.

